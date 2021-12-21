Carousel and South Pacific movies added to BBC iPlayer

The movie versions of hit Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals Carousel and South Pacific have been added to BBC iPlayer, it has been announced.

The beloved musicals have become classics and are revived on multiple occasions, with the silver screen versions released in 1956 and 1958 respectively.

Funnily enough, both Carousel and South Pacific were revived on stage this year, with the latter returning for a new tour in 2022. Another R and H show, Oklahoma!, is also be staged at the Young Vic early next year.

If you want even more Golden Era-musicals to watch this festive season, Kiss Me, Kate and Guys and Dolls are both being shown on BBC Two today.