Carousel, 101 Dalmations and Romeo and Juliet to appear in Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 2020 season

The Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced its 2020 season.

The venue's artistic director Timothy Sheader will reunite with Jesus Christ Superstar choreographer Drew McOnie to produce a new revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel from 31 July to 19 September. Featuring classic numbers such as "If I Loved You" and "You'll Never Walk Alone", the pair's second musical follows the misfortunes of carousel barker Billy Bigelow. Cast and further creative team members are to be announced.

Zinnie Harris and Douglas Hodge will produce a new musical version of 101 Dalmations, based on the book by Dodie Smith (which was famously adapted into a Disney film).

The production is directed by Sheader, with puppetry designed and directed by Toby Olié. Also confirmed are Katrina Lindsay (set and costume designer), Liam Steel (choreographer), Sarah Travis (musical supervisor and orchestrator), Howard Hudson (lighting designer) and Tarek Merchant (musical director). Casting is by Jill Green, with children's casting by Verity Naughton.

The piece runs from 16 May to 21 June.

Kimberley Sykes will direct Romeo and Juliet from 27 June to 25 July, with casting and creative team to be confirmed, while Derek Bond and Laura Cubitt will present day-time family show Dragons and Mythical Beasts.

The venue's outdoor production of Evita is currently in its closing weeks, with Sheader and McOnie's Jesus Christ Superstar about to embark on a north American tour.