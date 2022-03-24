Call My Agent's Camille Cottin to make West End debut in The Handmaid's Tale

Call My Agent star Camille Cottin is headed for the West End!

Just before it opens at the London Coliseum, it has been revealed that Cottin will take on the non-singing role of Professor Piexoto in the production, which runs for four performances from 8 April 2022.

Cottin's other credits include Killing Eve and House of Gucci, but The Handmaid's Tale will mark her West End debut. Poul Ruders' adaptation of Margaret Atwood's seminal text was last performed at the London Coliseum in 2003 when it received its first English language debut.

Also appearing in the show are mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey as Offred, soprano Emma Bell as Aunt Lydia, bass-baritone Robert Hayward as The Commander, contralto Avery Amereau as Serena Joy, tenor Frederick Ballentine as Nick, soprano Rhian Lois as Janine/Ofwarren, soprano Pumeza Matshikiza as Moira, soprano Elin Pritchard as Ofglen, mezzo-soprano Madeleine Shaw as Rita, tenor Alan Oke as The Doctor, mezzo-soprano Susan Bickley as Offred's Mother, and tenor John Findon as Luke.

The ENO's artistic director Annilese Miskimmon will be making her ENO directorial debut with the piece, while the creative team also features set and costume designer Annemarie Woods. with Paule Constable as lighting designer, Imogen Knight as movement director and intimacy coordinator, Akhila Krishnan as video designer, and Yvonne Gilbert as the sound designer.