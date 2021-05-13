Camila Cabello's Cinderella musical on Amazon Prime first look and release month revealed

A first look and release window has been released for the new Cinderella musical movie, set to be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Camila Cabello (who also pens tunes for the film) leads the cast in the titular role, alongside Billy Porter as the fairy godmother, Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother, James Corden as "James", Romesh Ranganathan as "Romesh", Missy Elliott as Town Crier, John Mulaney as "John" (Corden, Mulaney and Ranganathan are said to be the three mice in the film), Beverley Knight (role tbc), Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Charlotte Spencer as Narissa, Tallulah Greive as Princess Gwen, Fra Fee as Hench, Luke Latchman as Griff, Mary Higgins as Princess Laura, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and more.

Amazon has stated that Cabello and Menzel will create tunes for the film, which is rather well known fairy tale of the same name. Kay Cannon of the Pitch Perfect franchise is writing and directing the film, with Corden billed as a co-writer and producer.

Two photos have been released for the piece, which will be available worldwide in September (a specific date is currently tbc).

Amazon Studios' Jennifer Salke said: "Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern unique twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast. Producer James Corden and the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairytale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world. We couldn't be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon's reimagination of this classic story."

The film incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists and original songs by Cabello and Menzel.