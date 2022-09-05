Cabaret front of house team member to star as Prince William in The Crown

Willkommen, Bienvenue... to Buckingham Palace!

We recently reported that The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾ - The Musical star Rufus Kampa would be portraying a young Prince William in Netflix's global juggernaut The Crown. However, Kampa isn't the only one with West End connections.

It has been revealed by the seven-time Olivier Award-winning production of Cabaret that Ed McVey, who is set to star as William during his tenure at the University of St Andrews, where he meets the future Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton (to be played by Meg Bellamy), is a member of its front of house team.









McVey, a 21-year-old graduate from the Drama Centre in London, has also served as an understudy in the Old Vic's 2021 production of Camp Siegfried and the coveted Netflix role will mark his professional screen debut.

Season five of The Crown is currently scheduled to air in November of this year and will feature such stage alumni as Imelda Staunton (as Queen Elizabeth II), Jonathan Pryce (as Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh), Lesley Manville (as Princess Margaret), Jonny Lee Miller (as John Major), Dominic West (as Prince Charles) and Bertie Carvel (as Tony Blair), among others.