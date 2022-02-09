But I'm A Cheerleader musical in rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been revealed for the world premiere fully staged production of But I'm A Cheerleader.

The musical is based on the cult classic Lionsgate motion picture, directed and story by Jamie Babbit and screenplay by Brian Wayne Peterson. This stage version, seen at the Turbine as part of the venue's MTFestUK in 2019, has book and lyrics by Bill Augustin (he/him), music by Andrew Abrams (he/him) and direction by Tania Azevedo (she/her).

Musical direction and orchestration by Josh Sood (he/him) with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento (she/her) and set and costume design by David Shields (he/him). Lighting by Martha Godfrey (they/them) and sound design by Christ Whybrow (he/him).

Alice Croft (Soapdish at MTFest, she/her) will take on the role of Megan, the cheerleader who is sent by her parents to a rehabilitation camp.

Also in the cast are Oliver Brooks (he/him) as Dad/Larry, Edward Chitticks (he/him) as Jared/Rock, Damon Gould (he/him) as André, Tiffany Graves (she/her) as Mary Brown, Jodie Jacobs (she/they) as Mom/Lloyd, Lemuel Knights (he/him) as Mike, Evie Rose Lane (she/her) as Graham, Harry Singh (he/him) as Jalal, Jodie Steele (she/her) as Kimberly/Hilary, Aaron Teoh (he/him) as Dolph and Kia-Paris Walcott (she/her) as Sinead.



© Danny Kaan



