Bruce Norris' Clybourne Park revival at the Park Theatre cast announced

Initial casting has been announced for the new revival of Clybourne Park, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year.

Bruce Norris' Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning play is set in the same house decades apart, and explores the impacts of generational difference and gentrification.

Appearing in the piece at the Park Theatre will be Michael Fox (All in a Row) as Jim / Tom, Imogen Stubbs (Things I Know To Be True) as Bev / Kathy and Royal Ballet soloist Eric Underwood as Albert / Kevin. Further casting is to be revealed.

The production will feature direction by Oliver Kaderbhai, set and costume design by James Turner, lighting by Zia Bergin-Holly, sound design by Will Tonna and casting by Lucy Casson.

Clybourne Park runs from 25 March to 2 May.