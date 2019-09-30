Brooklyn musical European premiere: inside rehearsals at Greenwich Theatre

WhatsOnStage went into rehearsals to have a first listen to the UK premiere of Brooklyn the Musical, currently playing at Greenwich Theatre until 19 October.

The musical was last on Broadway in 2004 and has a book, lyrics and music by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson. It stars Hiba Elchikhe as Brooklyn, Emily-Mae as Paradice, Sabrina Aloueche as Faith, John Addison as Taylor, Andrew Patrick-Walker as Streetsinger and Jodie Beth Meyer as alternate Brooklyn.

Adam Haigh directs and choreographs, with lighting design by Jack Weir, sound by Andrew Johnson and set by Justin Williams.