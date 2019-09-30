Brooklyn musical European premiere: inside rehearsals at Greenwich Theatre
WhatsOnStage went behind-the-scenes to have a look at the musical
WhatsOnStage went into rehearsals to have a first listen to the UK premiere of Brooklyn the Musical, currently playing at Greenwich Theatre until 19 October.
The musical was last on Broadway in 2004 and has a book, lyrics and music by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson. It stars Hiba Elchikhe as Brooklyn, Emily-Mae as Paradice, Sabrina Aloueche as Faith, John Addison as Taylor, Andrew Patrick-Walker as Streetsinger and Jodie Beth Meyer as alternate Brooklyn.
Adam Haigh directs and choreographs, with lighting design by Jack Weir, sound by Andrew Johnson and set by Justin Williams.
Loading...