Broadway transfer of Company to close

The Tony Award-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, which began its life in London, will end its run at Broadway's Bernard B Jacobs Theatre on 31 July, after 268 regular performances and 32 previews.

The production received five Tony Awards, more than any other musical this season, including Best Musical Revival, Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Patti LuPone), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Matt Doyle), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Bunny Christie). Marianne Elliott also received the Tony for Best Director of a Musical, her third Tony Award, making her the most honored female director in Broadway history.

Company stars Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, LuPone as Joanne, Doyle as Jamie, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Christopher Sieber as Harry, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Bobby Conte as PJ, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Manu Narayan as Theo and Rashidra Scott as Susan.

The cast is completed by Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions and Matt Wall.

A North American tour is planned to launch in 2023/24.