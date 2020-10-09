Broadway production of The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster rescheduled again

Following the Broadway League's announcement that Broadway theatres will remain dark until at least June 2021, the Hugh Jackman- and Sutton Foster-led Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man is now rescheduled to begin previews at the Winter Garden Theatre on in December 2021,

With Jackman as Harold Hill and Foster as Marian Paroo, the production is also set to feature Tony winners Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, and Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn. Complete casting is still to be announced.

The piece will commence previews on 21 December with an opening night scheduled for 10 February 2022, according to Deadline.

The Music Man will reunite the creative team of the 2017 Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, including director Jerry Zaks, choreographer Warren Carlyle, scenic and costumer designer Santo Loquasto, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Scott Lehrer, and dance arranger David Chase. Jonathan Tunick will orchestrate, with Patrick Vaccariello serving as musical director.

But from the sounds of it, Jackman and Foster will not be giving up despite trouble, right there in New York City – with a capital "C" and that rhymes with "P" and that stands for pandemic.

The production was originally scheduled to begin rehearsals on 29 June 2020, with performances commencing on 9 September. Before this morning's announcement by the Broadway League, ''The Music Man had been rescheduled to begin previews on 7 April 2021, with opening night scheduled for 20 May 2021.