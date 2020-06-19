Broadway production of Falsettos to be streamed online to raise funds for charity

The Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of Falsettos will be streamed online to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and It's Emergency Grants.

The show, which stars Christian Borle, Stephanie J Block, Andrew Rannells and Brandon Uranowitz (all of whom received Tony Award nominations) will be available for 48 hours from June 25 at 8pm ET (just after midnight). Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms, and Betsy Wolfe round out the cast. The production was filmed live at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City in January 2017.

William Finn and James Lapine's musical Falsettos looks at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man, his wife, his lover and his soon to be bar mitzvahed son. Divided into two parts, March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland, the show was written against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis.

It will be available internationally via the BroadwayHD website. While free, the site is actively encouraging donations.