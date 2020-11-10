Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill to perform one-night virtual concert to help venues

For the first time in 10 months, the cast of the Tony Award-nominated Jagged Little Pill will reunite for a one-night concert performance benefitting regional theaters across the country.

Tony-nominated stars Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, and Kathryn Gallagher, and Antonio Cipriano and more, will take the stage at Shubert Studios on Sunday, December 13 at 8pm ET (that's 1am GMT you cheeky night owls). Jagged Live in NYC will be directed by Diane Paulus. They will be joined by the production's band.

Nominated for 15 Tony Awards, Jagged Little Pill played its last performance at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 13, when all theaters shut down, and is expected to reopen after the Covid crisis. The Tony Award winners are expected to be announced before the year is out.

The musical features the songs of Alanis Morissette and a script by Diablo Cody.