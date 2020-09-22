Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan to star in Leonard Bernstein biopic on Netflix

A new Netflix biopic is planned, based on the life of composer Leonard Bernstein.

Bernstein, who worked on the likes of West Side Story, On the Town, Candide and many more, was born in 1918 and died in 1990. He is considered one of the greatest composers of the 20th century, winning 11 Emmy Awards, a Tony, 17 Grammy Awards and more.

Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born) will write, direct and star in the new biopic, titled Maestro. It has now been confirmed by Deadline that he'll be joined by Carey Mulligan as Chilean actress and Bernstein's wife, Felicia Montealegre Cohn. Montealegre was born in 1922 to a Costa Rican mother and an American father.

The film is said to focus on the pair's fractious relationship over the course of 32 years, and is being made in collaboration with Bernstein's children, who are said to be "absolutely thrilled" by Mulligan's casting.