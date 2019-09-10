Botticelli in the Fire at Hampstead Theatre full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for the European premiere of Jordan Tannahill's Botticelli in the Fire, which opens at the Hampstead Theatre on 18 October and runs until 23 November.

The piece's cast will be composed of Hiran Abeysekera (Leonardo Da Vinci), Stefan Adegbola (Poggio Di Chullu), Dickie Beau (Sandro Botticelli), Adetomiwa Edun (Lorenzo De Medici), Louise Gold (Madre Maria), Sirine Saba (Clarice Orsini/Venus) and Howard Ward (Girolamo Savonarola).

Reimagining the cut-throat world of artists in Renaissance Italy, the play is directed by Blanche McIntyre with further creatives to be announced.

Canadian writer Tannahill is the youngest two-time winner of a Governor General's Literary Award, and recently worked on immersive VR theatre experience Draw Me Close alongside the National Theatre and National Film Board of Canada.