Book of condolence for Stephen Sondheim opened at the West End's Sondheim Theatre

As the musical theatre world continues to reel from the sad news of the passing of Stephen Sondheim, who died this past Friday at the age of 91, Cameron Mackintosh has now opened a book of condolence at his Sondheim Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue.

Fans of the revered composer and lyricist have already begun leaving flowers at the venue, formerly the Queen's Theatre prior to its renaming back in 2019.

"The theatre has lost one of its greatest geniuses and the world has lost one of its greatest and most original writers," Mackintosh said. "Sadly, there is now a giant in the sky. But the brilliance of Stephen Sondheim will still be here as his legendary songs and shows will be performed for evermore. Goodbye old friend and thank you from all of us."

As previously reported, the West End will dim the lights this evening at 7pm (GMT) for two minutes in Sondheim's honour.