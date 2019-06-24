Blues in the Night full cast announced at Kiln Theatre

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming production of Blues in the Night at Kiln Theatre.

Aston New (The Hustler) and Joseph Poulton (The Barman) join the already announced Sharon D Clarke (The Lady), Debbie Kurup (The Woman), Clive Rowe (The Man) and Gemma Sutton (The Girl).

The first major London revival of the show is directed by Susie McKenna with musical direction by Mark Dickman, choreography by Frank Thompson, designs by Robert Jones, costumes by Lotte Collett, lighting by Neil Austin and sound designs from Avgoustos Psillas.

Set in 1939, Blues in the Night features a score of songs from jazz and blues icons such as Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen and more.

The show will run from 18 July to 7 September.