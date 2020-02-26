Blithe Spirit film starring Judi Dench: first trailer released for the new adaptation of Noël Coward's play

A brand new trailer has been released for the upcoming Blithe Spirit film, starring Judi Dench.

Adapted from Noël Coward's hit farce (which is about to begin a run in the West End starring Jennifer Saunders), the piece follows an eccentric medium who is invited to a country house.

Alongside Dench, the piece stars Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Leslie Mann and more. The film will be released on 1 May 2020 and is based on Coward's play from 1941, which was first adapted into a film in 1945.