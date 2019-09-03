[Blank] at Donmar Warehouse full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for Alice Birch's new play [Blank], which opens at the Donmar Warehouse and is co-produced with Clean Break.

Birch's piece explores the impact of the criminal justice system on women and their families, and will be directed by Maria Aberg, with design by Rosie Elnile, lighting design by Jess Bernberg, sound design by Carolyn Downing, video design by Heta Multanen, movement direction by Ayse Tashkiran and casting by Anna Cooper.

The company will be composed of Ayesha Antoine, Shona Babayemi, Sophia Brown, Jackie Clune, Grace Doherty, Lucy Edkins, Zaris-Angel Hator, Zainab Hasan, Joanna Horton, Thusitha Jayasundera, Petra Letang, Leah Mondesir-Simmonds, Kate O'Flynn, Ashna Rabheru, Jemima Rooper and Taya Tower.

[Blank] runs from 11 October to 30 November.