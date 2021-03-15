BKLYN musical revival: watch the new full-length trailer now

A new digital revival of BKLYN – The Musical will be heading online from later this month.

Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson's piece, which follows a group of street performers who tell a plethora of tales about an assortment of characters, has been filmed at the Ugly Duck space, and will be available from 22 March to 4 April.

Here you can watch the exclusive first look at the new full-length trailer for the show:

Dean Johnson (who previously helmed the First Date revival) directs the piece, which has musical direction by Leo Munby (The Last Five Years). Munby will be joined by Richie Garrison on saxophone and Georgina Lloyd-Owen on cello. Video editing is by Sam Diaz with production design by Andrew Exeter.

Available on stream.theatre, the cast of five will be composed of Sejal Keshwala (Faith), Emma Kingston (Brooklyn), Newtion Matthews (Street Singer), Jamie Muscato (Taylor) and Marisha Wallace (Paradice).