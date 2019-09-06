Billie Piper, Marina Litvinenko and more attend the A Very Expensive Poison opening at the Old Vic

Celebrity guests attended the opening of A Very Expensive Poison, currently playing at the Old Vic.

Marina Litvinenko – Alexander Litvinenko's widow – joined Billie Piper, Mark Gatiss, Denise Gough and more to celebrate with the creative team.

Tom Brooke and MyAnna Buring lead the cast in Lucy Prebble's adaptation of the assassination of ex-FSB Officer Alexander Litvinenko.

A Very Expensive Poison is directed by John Crowley and is based on Luke Harding's exposé. Set and costume is by Tom Scutt, lighting by Mimi Jordan Sherin, sound by Paul Arditti, choreography by Aletta Collins, composition by Paddy Cuneed and video by Ewan Jones Morris.

The show plays at the Old Vic until 5 October.