Beverley Knight to perform solo concert online as part of final week of "Leave a Light On" series

The final week of performers in the "Leave A Light On" concert series has been revealed

Having kicked off at the end of March and raised thousands for artists so far, the concerts see musical performers (currently unable to appear on stage due to ongoing theatre lockdowns) give live concerts in their own homes.

The series will end next week with award-winning Beverley Knight performing as part of a "grand finale".

The full line-up will be:

Wednesday 27 May

6:30pm Joel Harper-Jackson (Charlie in Kinky Boots UK tour)

Thursday 28 May

4:30pm Adam Bailey (Current cast of The Book of Mormon) and Scott Hunter (Yank! The Musical)

6:30pm David O'Reilly (Everybody's Talking About Jamie)

Friday 29 May 6:30pm

GRAND FINALE – Beverley Knight (The Bodyguard, Memphis, Cats)