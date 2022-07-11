Best of Enemies among South Bank Sky Arts Award winners

James Graham's play Best of Enemies, which recently announced a West End transfer, has won a South Bank Sky Arts Award.

The acclaimed show, directed by Jeremy Herrin and starring David Harewood and Charles Edwards, premiered at the Young Vic last December.

The South Bank Sky Arts Awards recognise a range of artforms, including theatre, opera, ballet and film. This year's winners were announced last night at the Savoy.

Others collecting prizes included The Dante Project, choreographed by Wayne McGregor for The Royal Ballet, Opera North's Rigoletto, and Liz Kingsman's One-Woman Show at the Soho Theatre, which won the Breakthrough Award.

The Outstanding Achievement Award went to Tamara Rojo, who served as artistic director of English National Ballet from 2012 to 2022 and was recently appointed to serve as the San Francisco Ballet's first female artistic director.

Presenter Melvyn Bragg said: "While so much around us seems to be getting worse, the arts in this country continue to go from strength to strength. The South Bank Sky Arts Awards once again picked out a range of brilliant artists from across the landscape of the British arts, and I'm sure you'll enjoy joining us to see them all in action."

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts added: "After a rough few years, we can see the arts start to recover - some incredible work has been produced since we started to emerge from Covid and we are proud to celebrate that with all the brilliant singers, dancers, actors, visual artists and writers this country produces."

The full ceremony will be broadcast on Sky Arts on Wednesday (13 July).