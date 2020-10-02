Behind-the-scenes on episode one of The Theatre Channel

Behind the scenes photos have been revealed from the set of the Theatre Channel.

Co-produced by the Theatre Café and Adam Blanshay Productions, each episode in the series will run at approximately 30 minutes and feature a mix of musical theatre songs, filmed onsite at the café and set across the venue's different spaces (including the roof!).

The team

© Edward Johnson

Matt Henry

© Edward Johnson

The first episode will feature the following performances:

• Tarinn Callender (Come From Away, Hamilton) singing "On Broadway" from Smokey Joe's Cafe

• Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers: The Musical, The Addams Family, Les Misérables) and Oliver Ormson (Back to the Future, The Addams Family, The Book of Mormon) singing "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors

• Matt Henry (Kinky Boots, One Night in Miami) singing "Let it Sing" from Violet

• Lucie Jones (Waitress, Legally Blonde, Rent) singing "Maybe This Time" from Cabaret

• Jenna Russell (Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park with George) singing "Ladies Who Lunch" from Company

• Jodie Steele (Six The Musical, Rock of Ages, Heathers: The Musical) singing "Heaven on Their Minds" from Jesus Christ Superstar

Watch a video from behind the scenes:

It is available to download now via The Theatre Cafe website.

Jodie Steele and Ben Hewis

© Edward Johnson

The camera

© Edward Johnson