Watch the Beautiful UK and Ireland tour cast in rehearsals with the music of Carole King

WhatsOnStage got a first look at the new cast of Beautiful in action before the 2020 UK and Ireland tour kicks off.

Daisy Wood-Davis (Hollyoaks, EastEnders) plays Carole King in the tour, alongside Adam Gillian (Hadestown) as King's husband and songwriting partner Gerry Goffin.

Laura Baldwin (Waitress) plays Cynthia Weil, with Cameron Sharp (School of Rock) as Barry Mann, Susie Fenwick (The Sound of Music) as King's mother Genie Klein and Oliver Boot (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time) as Donnie Kirshner. At certain performances, Carole King will be played by Vicki Manser (Six).

The cast is completed by Toyan Thomas-Browne, Reece Budin, Ronald Brian, Carly Cook, Julia Dray, Jordan Fox, Louise Francis, Chloe Gentles, Katrina May, Grant McConvey, Jacob McIntosh, Samuel Nicholas, Leah St Luce, Mica Townsend and Damien Winchester.

The Olivier, Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical explores the life of singer-songwriter Carole King as well as her relationships with fellow writers and her husband Gerry Goffin. It has a book by Douglas McGrath with words and music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

The show, which ran in the West End for two and half years and then toured in 2017 and 2018, will open in Bromley in January 2020 before visiting Hull, Aberdeen, Northampton, Eastbourne, Woking, Bristol, Bradford, Cardiff, Sunderland, Wimbledon, Milton Keynes, Llandudno, Canterbury, Cliffs Pavilion, Southend, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Glasgow and Nottingham.

The score features iconic numbers penned by King including "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman", "Take Good Care of My Baby" and "You've Got a Friend".