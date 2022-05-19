BBC's Platinum Party At The Palace line-up: Hamilton, Six, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more to appear

The BBC has revealed the line-up for the Platinum Party At The Palace, a musical bonanza of treats set to be broadcast on TV.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has curated the musical aspects of the evening, with the show featuring a special appearance by Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda plus performances featuring casts and special guests from The Phantom Of The Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Also set to appear in the event to celebrate The Queen's momentous 70 years on the throne, will be Diana Ross, Elton John, Sam Ryder, Queen and Adam Lambert, Elbow, Alicia Keys, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity.

Making video appearances will be David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet and Ellie Simmonds.

The event takes place on Saturday 4 June at Buckingham Palace - and will be live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.