Battersea Arts Centre announces Tarek Iskander's first season as artistic director

Battersea Arts Centre has announced its 2020 season – the first for new artistic director Tarek Iskander.

Florencia Cordeu and Omar Elerian (director of Misty) will open the season with Autoreverse from 3 to 22 February – a four-decade exploration of what it means to remember.

Lucy McCormick will present Life: LIVE!, a pop concert spectacular alongside artistic Morven Mulgrew, from 19 to 30 May, while New Perspectives, radical Belgian disabled artistic Thibault Delferiere and Jack McNamara will collaborate on The Spirit, a three-part play that explores that the changing state of the human spirit. It runs from 27 February to 14 March.

The season will feature a raft of London premieres – Adam Lazarus' Daughter (3 to 28 March), Javaad Alipoor's Fringe First Award-winning Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran (14 April to 2 May) and coletivA ocupação's When It Breaks it Burns (19 to 29 February) will all run at the venue.

Samira Elagoz's Total Theatre award-winning Cock Cock..Who's There runs from 14 April to 2 May, while Sleepwalk Collective's Swimming Pools (5 to 7 May) will see a series of imagined swimming polls housed within the theatre. Jo Fong and Sonia Hughes will present Neither Here Nor There from 4 to 9 May, with Battersea Arts Centre's hit HOMEGROWN FESTIVAL returning from 30 March to 9 April, giving a platform to young voices and makers.

Outrageous Behaviour will hold a weekend of street and hip-hop dance from 7 to 8 February, while dreamthinkspeak and Access all Areas will present a virtual reality experience showroom for two audience members at a time called unReal City from 2 to 28 March, in association with the National Theatre Studio.

Every ticket for every show across the season is available for £10 until the end of October 2019, booking is open now for Battersea Arts Centre Friends and Members, with booking open to all from Monday 21 October.

Touretteshero and Battersea Arts Centre's production of Not I by Samuel Beckett will tour in North America in early 2020, ahead of a UK tour.

The venue has announced a new community garden, designed by Haworth Tompkins, that will run adjacent to the theatre building.