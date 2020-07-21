Watch The Barricade Boys celebrate fifth anniversary with "Bohemian Rhapsody" performance

Musical supergroup The Barricade Boys came together to perform a special rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody" to celebrate their fifth anniversary.

The group was founded in 2015 by Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield and was originally made up of Les Misérables alumni. They have had appearances on The Paul O'Grady Show as well as Children in Need. The group had sell-out performances in the West End, have appeared on Broadway and in April 2018 had a US tour. During their 2019 tour, the group crossed the Atlantic once again to perform in New York and Florida.

Earlier this year they released a viral lockdown rendition of "Bring Him Home", featuring a number of West End leading men including tenor Alfie Boe.

The special performance of "Bohemian Rhapsody" features The Sam Johnson Big Band and James Doughty.

Watch the video below: