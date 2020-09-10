Barn Theatre releases virtual reality production of Edward II

A new virtual reality production of Marlowe's Edward II has been created and released by the Barn Theatre and studio Relative Motion.

`The eight-minute show stars Nathan Ives-Moiba as Edward, Richard Pryal as Gaveston and Georgia Silver as Isabella and features an original score by Tom Adams. It was captured on the stage at the Barn.

You can watch the show below (you can use your smartphone/tablet or a VR headset to experience the VR elements though it also works on desktop).

This production marks the first collaboration between Relative Motion and the Barn Theatre, with more set to follow over the coming weeks. It has creative direction by Christopher Lane, technical direction by Andy Purves, production direction by Chloe Miller Smith, casting by Harry Blumenau and technical support from the Barn Theatre's technical team: Chris Cleal, Benjamin Collins and Sami Wood.