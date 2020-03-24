Barn Theatre's Henry V with Aaron Sidwell and Lauren Samuels to be live-streamed

The Barn Theatre's production of Henry V will be live streamed on the venue's social media platforms on Friday, it has been announced.

Starring Aaron Sidwell as the king and Lauren Samuels as Catherine, the piece initially ran at the Cirencester venue in the summer of 2019, with a cast also featuring Matt Ray Brown (Exeter/Orleans), Alicia Charles (Bardolph/Williams), Elin Philips (Fluellen), Adam Sopp (Pistol/Constable), Sarah Waddell (Queen of France) and Jonathan Woolf (Nym/Dauphin).

The production of Shakespeare's war play had designs by Emily Leonard, fight direction by Christos Dante, movement direction by Kate Webster, composition by Harry Smith, projection designs by Benjamin Collins, sound design by Chris Cleal and lighting by Sam Rowcliffe Tanner.

The show will be available at 6pm on the Barn's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels. The theatre has also announced a fundraising drive, which you can find out more about here.