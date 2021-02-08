Barn Theatre to stream musical concert where audiences create their own set list

Exclusive: Here's an online musical theatre format that hasn't been seen before.

The Barn Theatre has unveiled a new streaming event where audiences get to choose who they want to see. Running from 22 February to 7 March, The Secret Society of Leading Ladies allows virtual spectators to "Choose Your Player" – in effect decide which performer they want to watch next.

The concert closes with a finale that features all 14 characters, with 150 different combinations available (all the more reason to watch it more than once!), giving a plethora of set list options.

From the mind of creative director Ryan Carter, the show has musical consultation from Leo Munby (The Last Five Years), sound engineering by Harry Smith, editing by Ben Evans and videography by Jamie Scott-Smith.

The cast for the production features Jocasta Almgill (& Juliet, Rent, In The Heights, Dreamgirls), Lauren Byrne (Beautiful, Six), Kayla Carter (Rent), Aoife Clesham (Fiver), Allie Daniel (Rent), Abbi Hodgson (Six - NCL), Aisha Jawando (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Motown the Musical, The Life, Beautiful), Claudia Kariuki (Priscilla Queen of The Dessert, School of Rock, Wicked), Natalie Kassanga (Dear Evan Hansen, Motown The Musical), Emma Kingston (The Last 5 Years, Zorro, Evita, Fiddler on the Roof, In The Heights), Kayleigh McKnight (Bend It Like Beckham, Les Misérables, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar), Ellie Mitchell (Chicago, Wicked), Jarnéia Richard-Noel (Six) and Kelly Sweeney (Hair, Six).

Ryan Carter said: "Musical theatre concerts are such an awesome way to be able to curate dedicated content to specific audiences, Secret Society was born when I wanted to find a way to make that a truly custom experience. In developing this project, we're allowing audiences to ‘choose their players' and ultimately build their own show.

It's a form of digital theatre that the musical theatre sector hasn't seen before, which is something that ten months into the pandemic is getting harder to achieve! It's super ‘stagey', fun and self-aware, but aesthetically really contemporary and cool. The cast are an incredible representation of the next generation of leading ladies. It's quite a mould breaking and innovative project which is exactly what I joined the Barn to deliver. I can't wait for audiences to get their hands on it! I will personally reward anyone that completes all 162 possible combinations!"

Audiences can purchase either single-stream tickets or £15 unlimited stream tickets for all-day access. Tickets are on sale via the Barn Theatre now.