Barn Theatre to stream Daddy Long Legs musical revival

The Barn Theatre will stream its production of hit musical Daddy Long Legs.

The award-winning show with music and lyrics by Paul Gordon and a book by John Caird, is based on the classic novel by Jean Webster that inspired the 1955 film starring Fred Astaire.

The 2019 show stars Ryan Bennett and Rebecca Jayne-Davies, and follows an orphan, Jerusha, as she is aided by a mysterious benefactor.

The production is directed by Kirstie Davis, with set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, musical direction by Charlie Ingles, lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner, sound design by Harry Smith. The onstage band comprises of Alex Crawford, Rosalind Ford and Charlie Ingles.

Aiding the stream are post-production lead editor Ben Evans and post-production sound designer Harry Smith.

The piece will be available internationally from 12 to 21 February, with show times varying over the Friday to Sunday window. Tickets are £12.