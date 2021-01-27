Barn Theatre to stream Daddy Long Legs musical revival
The show will be available next month
The Barn Theatre will stream its production of hit musical Daddy Long Legs.
The award-winning show with music and lyrics by Paul Gordon and a book by John Caird, is based on the classic novel by Jean Webster that inspired the 1955 film starring Fred Astaire.
The 2019 show stars Ryan Bennett and Rebecca Jayne-Davies, and follows an orphan, Jerusha, as she is aided by a mysterious benefactor.
The production is directed by Kirstie Davis, with set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, musical direction by Charlie Ingles, lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner, sound design by Harry Smith. The onstage band comprises of Alex Crawford, Rosalind Ford and Charlie Ingles.
Aiding the stream are post-production lead editor Ben Evans and post-production sound designer Harry Smith.
The piece will be available internationally from 12 to 21 February, with show times varying over the Friday to Sunday window. Tickets are £12.