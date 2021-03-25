Barn Theatre live-streamed song cycle Now or Never full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for Matthew Harvey's new song cycle Now or Never.

Following seven individuals during their last week on Earth, the piece will star Eloise Davies (Be More Chill, Grease), Irvine Iqbal (The Boy in the Dress, Aladdin, Broken Wings), Ahmed Hamad (Rent, Stay Awake Jake, The Boy in the Dress), Harvey (Les Misérables, Violet, Jesus Christ Superstar, Murder Ballad), Katie Shearman (The Sound of Music UK Tour, Evita), Courtney Stapleton (Dear Evan Hansen, Six, Les Misérables), and Lucy St Louis (Man of La Mancha, Motown, Beautiful).

Being streamed live as part of a one-shot exploration of the Barn Theatre, it will be available for one night only.

On the creative side, Freddie Tapner is musical supervisor and Ryan Carter is creative director (responsible for the one-shot digital approach). Ben Collins as director of photography, supported by Ben Thomas and Alex Tabrizi. Harry Smith is sound designer.

Tickets are available now via the Barn Theatre's website.