Backstage with Only Fools and Horses The Musical 's Dianne Pilkington

Dianne Pilkington has been playing the role of Raquel Turner in Only Fools and Horses The Musical since the start of its West End run in February 2019.

So we thought it was the perfect time to pop backstage and have a chat with the performer:









The show is based on the classic TV series of the same name, with the role of Raquel originally played by Tessa Peake-Jones. The musical is written by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, the son of Only Fools and Horses The Musical creator John Sullivan. Whitehouse also played Grandad in the musical until the summer – the role is now played by Andy Mace.

Tom Bennett plays the lead of Del Boy, with Ryan Hutton as Rodney, Pippa Duffy as Cassandra, Jeff Nicholson as Boycie, Samantha Seager as Marlene, Peter Baker as Trigger, Adrian Irvine as Denzil, Pete Gallagher and Adam Venus as the Driscoll Brothers, Chris Kiely as Mickey Pearce and Philip Childs as Mike The Barman is Philip Childs.

Only Fools and Horses The Musical is currently booking until 8 February.