Watch Audra McDonald sing Annie Get Your Gun ahead of West End concert

The Tony Award-winner is coming to London

Audra McDonald

(© Madeleine Spivey / WhatsOnStage)

Have a first listen to Audra McDonald ahead of her London Palladium concert!

With musical direction by Andy Einhorn and the 40-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra for accompaniment, McDonald will be performing "The Great American Songbook" over the course of a single night this Sunday.

The concert is taking place at The London Palladium, where the six-time Tony winner will perform tunes by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, Kander and Ebb, and Stephen Sondheim and more modern composers.