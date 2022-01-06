Ariana DeBose to host Saturday Night Live

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose will host the first Saturday Night Live of 2022. Her episode will air live on January 15, with musical guest Roddy Rich.

DeBose plays Anita in Steven Spielberg's recent screen adaptation of the classic musical, a role for which she's expected to earn an Oscar nomination, in addition to already announced Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations.

She's the second original Hamilton cast member to host the show, after Lin-Manuel Miranda in October 2016.

A Tony nominee for Summer, DeBose has also appeared on Broadway in A Bronx Tale, Bring It On and Pippin, among other shows, and on screen in the musical series Schmigadoon!.