Ariana DeBose parodies The Sound of Music and sings West Side Story on SNL

Golden Globe winner and stage star Ariana DeBose, who wowed as Anita in the film version of West Side Story, flexed her comedy muscles last night starring in this week's SNL.

The evening saw a send-up of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, while DeBose also joined Kate McKinnon for a West Side Story sing-along.

You can watch it all below – funnily enough SNL has parodied The Sound of Music before in a skit based on "Sixteen Going On Seventeen", we've provided below.











