Arcola Theatre announces two new productions for autumn 2022 season

The Arcola Theatre has revealed details for its autumn 2022 season.

Newly announced productions include Philip Ridley's dark comedy The Poltergeist (12 October to 5 November) and the London premiere of Frank McGuinness' Dinner with Groucho (17 November to 10 December).

Co-produced by Flying Colours Productions, The Poltergeist previously enjoyed a digital run at Southwark Playhouse during the pandemic and sees director Wiebke Green reuniting with Joseph Potter for the one-man show about "art, relationships, memory, and being haunted by a life we never lived."

The b*spoke theatre company production of Dinner with Groucho, which explores a fictional dinner date between Groucho Marx and T S Eliot, is directed by Loveday Ingram. The cast includes Ian Bartholomew (as Groucho Marx), Ingrid Craigie (as Proprietor) and Greg Hicks (as T S Eliot).

Produced by Alison Mckenna, the piece features set design by Adam Wiltshire, costumes by Joan Bergin, lighting by Paul Keogan, choreography by David Bolger and composition and sound design by Conor Linehan.

These productions follow the previously announced world premiere New Earth Theatre production of Kyo Choi's The Apology (15 September to 8 October).

Mehmet Ergen, artistic director of Arcola Theatre, said: "We are so pleased to announce our Autumn season, welcoming back New Earth Theatre with their powerful and relevant play, Arcola favourite Philip Ridley, and b*spoke theatre company with long-time Arcola collaborator Frank McGuinness. There is something for everyone at Arcola this autumn and we are immensely proud to be working with such an extraordinary team of creatives."