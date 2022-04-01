WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

April Fool's Day: our round-up of the best gags from the theatre community

Because we all need a good laugh right now!

Nationwide
Danny Mac in Pretty Man: The Musical
© Pretty Woman: The Musical

Now that we have safely passed 12 noon and the dust begins to settle on another April Fool's Day, we thought we'd take the opportunity to share our favourite gags with you from this morning's fun and frolics.

We may be a little biased, but we're still chuckling about our own offering (kudos to David Gordon!) about the hotly anticipated Broadway revival and simultaneous West End premiere of Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, starring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire! Did it get your spidey senses tingling?

If you haven't read our superhero-sized "scoop" yet, you can read the full article here.

And, without further ado, here is a selection of side-splitting pranks and April Fool's messages from within the theatre community:


Mischief


Jersey Boys


Wicked


The Book of Mormon


Harry Potter and the Cursed Child


Matilda the Musical


Stephen Fry


Pretty Woman


We hope you all had a merry ole time!

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...