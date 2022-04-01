April Fool's Day: our round-up of the best gags from the theatre community
Because we all need a good laugh right now!
Now that we have safely passed 12 noon and the dust begins to settle on another April Fool's Day, we thought we'd take the opportunity to share our favourite gags with you from this morning's fun and frolics.
We may be a little biased, but we're still chuckling about our own offering (kudos to David Gordon!) about the hotly anticipated Broadway revival and simultaneous West End premiere of Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, starring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire! Did it get your spidey senses tingling?
If you haven't read our superhero-sized "scoop" yet, you can read the full article here.
And, without further ado, here is a selection of side-splitting pranks and April Fool's messages from within the theatre community:
Mischief
APRIL FOOL! Of course they didn't go right! If anything, they went MORE wrong #CantStopWontStopGoingWrong #AprilFoolsDay https://t.co/TNN9jLRi92— Mischief (@mischiefcomedy) April 1, 2022
Jersey Boys
Coming to the West End in 2023! #JerseyGirlsLondon— Jersey Boys (@JerseyBoysUK) April 1, 2022
.
.
.
.
.#AprilFools pic.twitter.com/g1412YC6vr
Wicked
Orange means go!— Wicked UK (@WickedUK) April 1, 2022
After 15 years, it's time for a change. Elphaba has had a makeover. #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/HAFbHjR52g
The Book of Mormon
Live footage of an Elder's soul leaving their body.#AprilFools pic.twitter.com/lt6jCjpF3Z— The Book of Mormon (@bookofmormonuk) April 1, 2022
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Which Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes item would you choose to fulfil your April Fools Day pranks?! pic.twitter.com/OuB586aaWt— Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (@CursedChildLDN) April 1, 2022
Matilda the Musical
Maggots, who else thinks #AprilFools needs to be a NATIONAL holiday? #MatildaTheMusical pic.twitter.com/R3mVP7vEXY— Matilda The Musical (@MatildaMusical) April 1, 2022
Stephen Fry
Aren't these BRILLIANT though!? pic.twitter.com/TiycbrKv4m— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) April 1, 2022
Pretty Woman
Big news. Big. Huge.— Pretty Woman UK (@prettywomanuk) April 1, 2022
Danny Mac will be taking on the role of Vivian Ward at all future Sunday matinees! #PrettyManTheMusical pic.twitter.com/2xOneFEpQN
We hope you all had a merry ole time!