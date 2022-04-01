April Fool's Day: our round-up of the best gags from the theatre community

Now that we have safely passed 12 noon and the dust begins to settle on another April Fool's Day, we thought we'd take the opportunity to share our favourite gags with you from this morning's fun and frolics.

We may be a little biased, but we're still chuckling about our own offering (kudos to David Gordon!) about the hotly anticipated Broadway revival and simultaneous West End premiere of Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, starring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire! Did it get your spidey senses tingling?

If you haven't read our superhero-sized "scoop" yet, you can read the full article here.

And, without further ado, here is a selection of side-splitting pranks and April Fool's messages from within the theatre community:





Mischief

APRIL FOOL! Of course they didn't go right! If anything, they went MORE wrong #CantStopWontStopGoingWrong #AprilFoolsDay https://t.co/TNN9jLRi92 — Mischief (@mischiefcomedy) April 1, 2022





Jersey Boys





Wicked

Orange means go!

After 15 years, it's time for a change. Elphaba has had a makeover. #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/HAFbHjR52g — Wicked UK (@WickedUK) April 1, 2022





The Book of Mormon

Live footage of an Elder's soul leaving their body.#AprilFools pic.twitter.com/lt6jCjpF3Z — The Book of Mormon (@bookofmormonuk) April 1, 2022





Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Which Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes item would you choose to fulfil your April Fools Day pranks?! pic.twitter.com/OuB586aaWt — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (@CursedChildLDN) April 1, 2022





Matilda the Musical

Maggots, who else thinks #AprilFools needs to be a NATIONAL holiday? #MatildaTheMusical pic.twitter.com/R3mVP7vEXY — Matilda The Musical (@MatildaMusical) April 1, 2022





Stephen Fry





Pretty Woman

Big news. Big. Huge.



Danny Mac will be taking on the role of Vivian Ward at all future Sunday matinees! #PrettyManTheMusical pic.twitter.com/2xOneFEpQN — Pretty Woman UK (@prettywomanuk) April 1, 2022





We hope you all had a merry ole time!