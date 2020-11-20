Anything Goes to be revived next summer with Megan Mullally and Robert Lindsay

A brand new major production of Anything Goes will open at the Barbican Theatre in May 2021.

Cole Porter and PG Wodehouse's hit musical is set on the SS Americana and follows two pairings that try to find love on the high seas. It features numbers such as "I Get A Kick Out of You", "You're the Top", "It's De- Lovely!" and "Anything Goes".

The show is set to run from 8 May to 22 August 2021 at the Barbican Theatre, with Megan Mullally and Robert Lindsay leading the cast. Award-winning performer Mullally, known for her performance as Karen Walker in the hit TV sitcom Will and Grace will be making her West End debut as Reno Sweeney in the piece, set to be joined by Tony Award-winner Lindsay (My Family) as Moonface Martin. Further casting is to be revealed.

Anything Goes first debuted on Broadway in 1934, before sailing across the Atlantic to the West End where it opened the folllowing year. It has been revived on a plethora of occasions since, with the likes of Elaine Paige, Bernard Cribbins, Caroline O'Connor, Sutton Foster and Joel Grey attached. A UK tour of the Sheffield Theatres production ran in 2015, with Debbie Kurup and Matt Rawle in the cast.

It has twice been adapted for the big screen, and twice won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival – in both 1988 and 2011.

Kathleen Marshall directed and choreographed the 2011 revival and will once more return to helm a brand new version of the show. Joining her on the creative team will be set designer Derek McLane, lighting designer Neil Austin, sound designer Simon Baker and musical supervisor Stephen Ridley.