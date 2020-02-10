Antigone: The Burial at Thebes cast announced at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Casting has been announced for the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's production of Antigone: The Burial at Thebes.

Yusra Warsama will take on the title role, with Babirye Bukilwa playing the role of Antigone's sister Ismene. The remainder of the cast will include Nick Fletcher, Ruth Redman, Kwong Loke, Alexander Campbell, Simon de Deney and a chorus of five young performers – Pascale Kann, Jessica Mannion, Ethan Peters, Caleb Rowan and Westerfield Shoderu.

Antigone – Sophocles' final play in the Theban trilogy – was originally translated by Seamus Heaney. This production will be directed by the Royal Exchange, Manchester's joint artistic director Roy Alexander Weise, with design by Lily Arnold, lighting design by Amy Mae, sound design by Donato Wharton and casting by Isabella Odoffin.

The show will run from 18 April to 16 May, with a press night on 23 April. It follows on from the Lyric Hammersmith's production of Love, Love, Love, which plays from 5 March to 4 April.