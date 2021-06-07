Annie Get Your Gun outdoor revival announced

A new revival of Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun will play outdoors next month.

Featuring numbers such as "Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better" and "There's No Business Like Show Business", the classic musical will be presented at Betley Court Farm, near Cheshire in Staffordshire.

Playing from 20 to 25 July, the piece has book by Dorothy and Herbet Fields, revised by Peter Stone.

Appearing in the production will be Gemma Sutton (Gypsy, Girl from the North Country) as Annie Oakley and Joel Montague (Waitress, School of Rock) as Frank Butler, with further cast announcements due soon.

Montague will also direct, with Andrew Corcoran as musical director.

Annie Get Your Gun is produced by Sasha Regan and Reuben Speed, who last year presented Songs Under The Stars at the same venue.