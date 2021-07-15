Anna X in the West End: first look at Emma Corrin and Nabhaan Rizwan

Production photos have been revealed for Anna X, Joseph Charlton's new play, set to open in the West End this week.

First seen at Vault Festival in 2019, the piece stars Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer) as two influencers who find themselves struggling to keep up with New York's social elite.

Nabhaan Rizwan

© Helen Murray

Directed by Daniel Raggett, it has set and video design by Mikaela Liakata and Tal Yarden, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design by Mike Winship and costume design by Natalie Pryce.

Tickets are on sale now

Emma Corrin

© Helen Murray

