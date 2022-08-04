Angelica Ross to become the first openly trans woman to play a leading role in a Broadway show

Pose star Angelica Ross is set to appear in Chicago on Broadway, making history in the process.

The production has said that Ross, performing from 12 September to 8 November in the iconic, long-running musical, is set to become the first openly trans woman to play a leading role in a Broadway show. She will take on the role of Roxie in the Kander and Ebb crime classic.

Alongside Pose, the actor and activist has appeared in American Horror Story: 1984, while also growing her own music career with songs such as "Only You" and "Fierce".

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.