Andy Nyman, Tracie Bennett and David Threlfall to star in McDonagh's Hangmen on Broadway

The Broadway production of Martin McDonagh's Hangmen is set to be resurrected at the Golden Theatre for a limited 10-week engagement, with performances starting on 8 April.

The production will have a new cast led by David Threlfall (The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby) as Harry, and Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones) making his Broadway debut as Mooney. The cast will also feature two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (Alice), Owen Campbell (Clegg), Jeremy Crutchley (Inspector Fry), Olivier Bursary Award winner Gaby French (Shirley), Josh Goulding (Hennessy), John Hodgkinson (Albert), Richard Hollis (Bill), John Horton (Arthur), award winner Andy Nyman (Syd), and Ryan Pope (Charlie), with Sebastian Beacon, Peter Bradbury, Katie Fabel and Colin McPhillamy.

Set in the swinging 60s of the United Kingdom, the dark comedy is about Harry, formerly the second-best hangman in England, who has retired from his gruesome trade to run a pub in Oldham.

First seen at the Royal Court in 2015 before transferring into the West End, 'Hangmen'' made its American debut off-Broadway with Atlantic Theater Company in 2018.

Dunster's production moved to Broadway's Golden Theatre in 2020, where it began previews on February 28 ahead of a planned March 19 opening night (as everyone will guess, that didn't pan out).

Hangmen will feature set and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, and sound design by Ian Dickinson.