Andy Karl to rejoin Broadway Into the Woods as different prince

The producers of the hit Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods have announced casting details through to 20 November.

The production, which began as a special concert from Encores! at New York City Center, transferred to Broadway's St James Theatre over the summer for a limited run. That run has since been extended until 8 January, with multiple Broadway stars rotating in and out of the cast.

In the coming months, the company for Into the Woods will include Patina Miller and Montego Glover sharing the role of The Witch, Stephanie J Block as the Baker's Wife and Sebastian Arcelus as the Baker through to 23 October.

From 25 October Brian d'Arcy James (Shrek) will play the Bake, with Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, and, from 11 October, Andy Karl as Rapunzel's Prince (Karl previously played the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince for a short time this month).

The cast will also include Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Jim Stanek as the Steward, Ann Harada as Jack's Mother, Cole Thompson as Jack, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel.

Ta'Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Nancy Opel, Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina will continue with the production, which is directed by Lear deBessonet.

Casting from 22 November through to 8 January will be announced at a later date.

Click here to read our sister site TheaterMania's review of Into the Woods.

A Bath-based production of the show opened earlier this year, with well-established rumours that it is next set to hit the West End.