Andrew Lloyd Webber's Symphonic Suites to embark on a UK tour

Andrew Lloyd Webber's freshly recorded "Symphonic Suites" will embark on a new concert tour.

Playing live at the Royal Festival Hall in London on 8 September, the concert will feature numbers from the likes of Evita, The Phantom of the Opera and Sunset Boulevard. The orchestra will be conducted by Simon Lee and presented by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Orchestra. The live concert is to accompany the new album, which is to be released on 3 September (with a vinyl release in October).

After its London concert this autumn, the piece will tour to Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff, Nottingham and Liverpool from September 2022.

Lloyd Webber said today: "As we fight to bring performers back to work and theatres back to life, I hope that this album might now take on a new meaning: the music which represents the triumphant and hopeful return of live music, theatre and entertainment across the world."