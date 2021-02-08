Andrew Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher perform tribute to Jackie Weaver

Jackie Weaver entered the nation's hearts and souls last week after a video of her on a Zoom council meeting went viral.

Now Andrew Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher have teamed up to perform a number for her. No joke. You can watch it below, featuring lyrics by Don Black:

"A song for Jackie Weaver, we all love you!" - ALW



Music and lyrics by Academy Award winning Andrew Lloyd Webber & Don Black. Performed by @CarrieHFletcher. pic.twitter.com/XUckn0MjAy — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) February 8, 2021

One Twitter user responded by saying: "Read the sheet music! READ IT AND UNDERSTAND IT!!!!".

The pair will be bringing Cinderella to the stage later this year in the West End! You can buy tickets for that show now.