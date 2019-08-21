& Juliet in rehearsals: See the new musical's sitzprobe

A video taking a look inside the sitzprobe for & Juliet, a new musical featuring the music of Max Martin, has been released.

Directed by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights) the show imagines what would happen if Shakespeare's Juliet rebelled against her story and didn't die at the end of the play, carving out a life for herself instead. The show features tunes from the massive catalogue of Martin music, including Adele, Katy Perry, The Weeknd and Backstreet Boys.

The cast is led by Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet alongside Oliver Tompsett, David Bedella, Cassidy Janson, Arun Blair-Mangat, Melanie La Barrie, Jordan Luke Gage and Tim Mahendran.

With a book by David West Read, Jennifer Weber is choreographing the show, which has set design from Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro and casting by Stuart Burt.

The ensemble includes Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Alishia-Marie Blake, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Danielle Fiamanya, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Kirstie Skivington and Alex Tranter.

& Juliet has a limited run in Manchester in September, before opening in London in November.