& Juliet joins Lucky Voice karaoke service with dedicated playlist

Award-winning musical & Juliet will partner with Lucky Voice to create a dedicated karaoke playlist from this evening.

The show is the first West End musical to have its own exclusive playlist, allowing fans at home to recreate the show with nothing more than a speaker and their voice.

The online karaoke service offers a 14-day free trial, and the company is also giving & Juliet fans the chance to gain a free month's subscription using the code JULIET20.

The Lucky Voice collaboration will allow users to sing some of the most anthemic tracks of the last 30 years including "... Baby One More Time", "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)", "Love Me Like You Do", "Confident", "It's My Life" and "Roar". Each of the musical numbers in the show was written by songwriter Max Martin and arranged by Bill Sherman.

& Juliet stars Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet, Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, David Bedella as Lance, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse and Tim Mahendran as Francois.

The ensemble includes Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Danielle Fiamanya, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter and Sophie Usher.

WhatsOnStage gave the show a five-star write-up, saying "if music be the food of love, then & Juliet serves up an all-you-can-eat buffet of the highest standard." It went on to win six WhatsOnStage Awards including Best Actress for Lee. Luke Sheppard directs the production, with a book by David West Read, choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour and costume design by Paloma Young.

You can find out more on the Lucky Voice website.