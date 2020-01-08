& Juliet extends West End run at the Shaftesbury Theatre

Hit jukebox musical & Juliet will extend its run until 3 October 2020, it has been announced.

The show, featuring the music of Max Martin and remixing the story of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, will continue its run at the Shaftesbury Theatre after opening at the venue in November 2019. It currently stars Miriam-Teak Lee in the titular role, alongside Oliver Tompsett, David Bedella, Cassidy Janson, Arun Blair-Mangat, Melanie La Barrie, Jordan Luke Gage and Tim Mahendran.

WhatsOnStage gave the show a five-star write-up, saying "if music be the food of love, then & Juliet serves up an all-you-can-eat buffet of the highest standard." The musical was nominated for a record 13 WhatsOnStage Awards nominations in December 2019, with voting for the awards ongoing.

Directed by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights), choreography is by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Andrzej Goulding, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro and casting by Stuart Burt.

Tickets for & Juliet are on sale now.